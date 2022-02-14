Starla & Basa's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Starla Norman & Basa Brown from Godfrey
Date Met/Started Dating: September 13, 2002
Briefly Describe First Date: We went to a comedy show in Fairview heights and had dinner at Lotawata Creek.
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Relaxing, watching Law & Order, CSI, and Madea movies.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Try not to believe everything you hear and be there for one another and have trust in each other. Talk things out.