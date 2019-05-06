TOULON - The Illinois State Police continue to investigate a custodial death that occurred inside the Stark County Jail on Friday.

At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police investigate a death which occurred inside the Stark County Jail.

Staff are reported to have found Sterling C. Williams, Jr., male, 04/09/1988, unresponsive inside of his cell. ISP said Williams, Jr., was alone in his cell when discovered.

Williams, Jr., was transported to OSF Healthcare - St. Luke’s Medical Center in Kewanee, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.

