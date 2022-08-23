ALTON - With the first day of fall less than a month away, some area residents may be wondering why construction work has not yet begun where the old Shop 'n Save Gas Station was once located. For those with high anticipation of a Starbucks coming to Alton, the word as of now is that the popular coffee house business will still locate a new store on Homer Adams Parkway, but it will not be here by fall.

Alton Mayor David Goins said Monday some environmental work is being done with the soil in the area, and the new Starbucks should still locate here in 2023.

"There is a lot of excitement about Starbucks coming," the mayor said. “It is still in the works. Remediation is being done and has pushed construction back. This is something that started before I was elected. I know when it finally does come, residents will be very excited, and it will be a huge hit.”

Starbucks started in 1971 in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market. It was here where Starbucks opened its first store, offering fresh-roasted coffee beans, tea, and spices from around the world for their customers to take home. The company name was inspired by the classic tale, “Moby-Dick,” evoking the seafaring tradition of the early coffee traders.

The company's mission is to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time.

Starbucks is an American multinational chain of coffee houses and roasters reserves headquartered in Seattle, Wash. It is the world’s largest coffee house chain. As of November 2021, the company had 33,833 stores in 80 countries, 15,444 of which were located in the United States. Starbucks serves hot and cold drinks, whole-bean coffee, espresso, coffee latte, full and loose-leaf teas, juices, Frappuccino beverages, pastries, and snacks. Most locations also provide free Wi-Fi internet service.

