EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Student Affairs is adding a second Starbucks location on campus inside Lovejoy Library. The new Starbucks will be located just past the entry doors from the Stratton Quadrangle with an anticipated opening sometime during the 2020 spring semester.

“After years of discussion and planning, a coffee shop is finally coming to Lovejoy Library,” said Jeffrey Waple, PhD, vice chancellor for student affairs. “During my interview in March 2015, I recall being questioned by University staff and faculty about creating a coffee house concept in the library.

“There were many suggestions along the way, but financing the project was always the challenge. Our Dining Services team led by Director Dennis Wobbe was able to have discussions with Starbucks this past summer, which ultimately led to the project being finalized.”

“I am pleased to have initiated conversations with Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb about a primary space to locate a coffee shop in the Library,” said Lydia Jackson, interim dean of Library and Information Services (LIS). “The coffee shop enhances the social aspect of the library and is long overdue. I am ecstatic the University administration diligently pursued financial options to ensure the coffee shop becomes a reality.

“The proximity of this location will be a welcomed addition to library users and the university community. Our visitors will no longer have to leave the library to get a fresh cup of coffee!”

Renovation of the space has begun. The new Starbucks location will offer brewed coffee, Espresso, iced beverages and pastries.

“After over a decade of proposals, Dining Services is excited to see that this incredibly innovative, convenient concept will finally come to fruition,” Wobbe said.

The original Starbucks location in the Morris University Center has been serving the campus since 2002 and was renovated during summer 2019.

