(Busch Stadium) Maybe Luke Skywalker is right and it’s time to “end the Jedi” as the Star Wars curse has once again struck the St. Louis Cardinals.

As fans of the film celebrated Star Wars Day (May the 4th Be With You), outfielders Stephen Piscotty and Dexter Fowler were both forced to exit the game due to injury.

Piscotty suffered a strained right hamstring while trying to beat out a throw to first base in the 2nd inning. Fowler strained his right shoulder the next inning while diving for a ball in centerfield.

Though technically not a Star Wars related theme night, this is not the first time the St. Louis Cardinals have seen a player injured while the film is being celebrated.

2013…Shelby Miller was struck by a line drive off LA’s Carl Crawford in the 1st inning.

2014…Yadier Molina tore a thumb ligament sliding feet first into 3rd base.

2015…Matt Holliday re-injured his quadriceps running to 1st base.

Last season, the Cardinals escaped without injury, but the Star Wars Curse seems to have made up for it this year.

More details will be available after the game on both outfielders, but Tommy Pham had been removed from the game while playing for Memphis (AAA) and is expected to be recalled.