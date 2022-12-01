EDWARDSVILLE - Senior running back Jordan Bush played well in what turned out to be his final game as a Tiger, running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 49-21 loss to Wilmette Loyola Academy in their IHSA Class 8A second-round playoff football game Nov. 5 at Tiger Stadium.

Bush is recognized today as an iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers for his efforts on the gridiron this past season.

Although the Ramblers dominated play, especially in the first half in building a 35-0 lead at halftime, the Tigers displayed their trademark determination and never gave up until the end, a characteristic of Edwardsville football teams. In his postgame interview, Bush had many mixed emotions following the game.

"Honestly, it's kind of heartbreaking that our season's over," Bush said that day, "but gotta stay positive, honestly, because we did what we could to get here. And honestly, it's a good feeling knowing I had my brothers behind my back. That's mainly what it's all about. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter about the score, it just matters about the team and how you guys feel about it, how you guys dealt with it and what you did to get here, honestly. It's just about the journey, not the destination."

The journey was indeed a good one for the Tigers in 2022, with a final record of 7-4 and a win in the first round over O'Fallon 43-36 the week before at OTHS Panther Stadium in a very memorable game.

"It was exciting," Bush said about the O'Fallon win. "It gave us a lot of confidence, that's it, a lot of confidence. It gave us a good mindset coming into this game. They had a better game than us, that's all I can say."

Despite Loyola jumping out to their big lead and taking control early, the Tigers kept hanging in there and did everything that they could in the second half, never surrendering and kept hanging in there.

Article continues after sponsor message

"That's true," Bush said. "Mainly what I was saying is we faced a lot of adversity today and I mean that by, like, it was super windy, it was hard to throw a ball, it was hard to catch balls, we had a lot of people hurt. So we just had to face a lot of things and I'm still proud of my guys for fighting. We didn't give up, we kept fighting until the clock hit zero."

As a senior, it was Bush's final game as a Tiger and he felt sad, but at the same time, proud of his and his teammate's accomplishments and friendships, both on and off the field.

"Sad, but good at the same time," Bush said with a smile and laugh. "I'm sad because the season's over, but I'm glad that I start a new chapter in my life."

That includes enrolling at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey this January to study technology with plans to transfer to a four-year school after completing his Associate's degree.

"I already have my plan," Bush said. "I already know what I'm doing."

As far as a favorite memory of playing for the Tigers, Bush felt it was the season-opening win at Jackson, Mo. 41-34 in double overtime in a thriller over the traditional Southeast Missouri power that ended a long home winning streak for the Indians.

"I'd probably say when we beat Jackson our first game," Bush said, "when we came back. That was probably the best moment because it was just insane. Jackson, they hadn't lost in like 31 games, they were like 31-0 at home, and just beating that streak felt amazing. So that probably was the best."

More like this: