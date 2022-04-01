SEE VIDEO:

Aaron Niemeyer Signs College Commitment

WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School had a big celebratory day for a memorable student-athlete Aaron Niemeyer when he signed an athletic scholarship to wrestle at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Niemeyer is also a scholar-athlete.

“He has done very well in the classroom over the years that is what we want we are trying to raise expectations on the fields and in the classroom. He is a good example of what we want to see,” East Alton-Wood River High School Athletic Director Mike Beatty said.

“This was a big deal for us here because he is such an outstanding wrestler and student. This is our first big signing like this in a while because of COVID where we could be normal. It is really neat to celebrate these achievements of our athletes we hope to have more of these.”

Aaron Niemeyer Jr. is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Aaron’s parents are Aaron Niemeyer Sr. and Chastity Niemeyer, who are proud parents of him. East Alton-Wood River head Tim Donohoo also said he couldn’t be more proud of Aaron for his efforts as an Oiler.

“Only 3 percent of high school wrestlers continue on to college wrestling and we had two members, Aaron and Jason Shaw who are going on to wrestle at the next level,” he added. “Aaron just continued to get better year after year.”

Aaron was 36-10 as a freshman, 41-7 as a sophomore, 24-5 his junior year in a season shortened by COVID-19, and 41-6 this year for a record of 142-28 in his career.

He was third this year at state and sixth in 2021.

Beatty said he knows Aaron will love Cornell College and he will be a success both as a student and as a wrestler.

“Aaron treats everyone with respect and he is a perfect student and such a hard worker in wrestling,” Beatty added. “He has such a bright future ahead.”

