ALTON - Jillian Nelson has had a special athletic career at Marquette Catholic High School. Now, Jillian is one of the stars of the Explorers girls basketball team.

In the spring, she will put on her soccer uniform and will be a key player for Marquette's always strong girls team. She recently made a decision to attend Concordia University in St. Paul in Minnesota on a soccer scholarship.

She said the decision to attend Concordia was because the school "was Division 2 and had everything I wanted in a college."

"It is located in a huge city and all of the girls and coaching staff have a great time while being very competitive," she said.

Jillian has been a National Honors Society student at Marquette and has also been involved in cancer awareness, Student Council, and Students for Soldiers. She has been a Prairie State All-Conference selection and this past season, her soccer team made it to super sectionals.

"Marquette prepared me both academically and athletically with the rigorous class load and competitive sports environment for the next step in college," she said.

Jillian is the daughter of Diane and Brad Nelson of Godfrey.

