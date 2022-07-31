JERSEYVILLE - Peyton Finkes is one of those rare athletes who excel in every sport they touch, and she also stands out in the classroom.

Peyton will be a sophomore at Jersey Community High School.

She completed a standout track and field season for the Panthers this past spring. Peyton also plays basketball for the Panthers.

The Jersey athlete thanked her parents and siblings for helping her become the best athlete and student she can be.

"Every day, they challenge and push me to become the best possible version of myself," she said. "They believe in me even in times when I don't, and encourage me to reach my full potential and to give everything my all no matter what challenges I face."

Peyton is a Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Female Athlete of the Month.

Lauren Kallal and Harold Landon were her track and field coaches this past year.

Peyton said she started participating in track and field as soon as she could in sixth grade.

"Ever since the beginning of my running career, I have made my best effort to push myself at every level," she said. "At practice, I choose to run as hard as I can no matter what to continue to make myself better in every way that I can. Last year, I was undefeated in the regular season and placed second in sectionals because of the tremendous amount of effort, time, and love I put into this sport.

"I have been participating in track and field since the sixth grade, making this year my third year doing this sport. My favorite thing about track is that I have been blessed to meet so many new amazing people because of it. I have developed new friendships that I am so incredibly thankful for and owe it all to this amazing sport that has immensely changed my life for the better."

Peyton says one of the main hobbies that she enjoys doing on a daily basis is working out.

"Along with my daily running and cardio workouts, I also enjoy doing anything else to help keep me and my body as healthy as possible," she said. "Upon maintaining a healthy body, I am able to excel in my sports and feel like the best possible version of myself.

"My involvement in sports over these years has helped make me into the person I am today in so many ways. Sports have taught me to never have any regrets and to give everything my all, no matter how difficult. They have taught me the true value of dedication and how much hard work really does pay off in the end. Sports have taught me to be humble and to never take any person or experience for granted because you truly do not know how much it will impact your life in a positive way."

The Jersey star athlete hopes to continue her running career in college.

"Overall, I am not certain where I would like to attend college, but what I do know is that I would like to attend a school that takes sports as seriously as I do, and where I can acquire an education in law," she said. "I am interested in partaking in an occupation in the category of law. In the future, my dream is to become a successful lawyer and help as many people as I can. I not only want to enjoy my career, but I want others to enjoy it too. I wish to make a positive impact in as many people's lives as possible. I am not interested in a particular major, but anything that will help me in my future career will be amazing."

Peyton is proud of her academic record as well.

"This school year, as a freshman, I took all honors classes and I am also taking a Spanish course as well," she said. "Every quarter I work hard to maintain good grades in my classes, and have earned high honor roll several times in my academic career not only this year but in all my years of schooling."

Peyton mentioned along with participating in track and field this past year, she also played basketball.

"My position in basketball is a point guard, and it is my job to run the plays and to lead my team on the court to victory," she said. "This year I was a starting player on the JV team at JCHS all season, and am incredibly thankful for my hard work and effort to pay off."

