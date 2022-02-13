JERSEYVILLE - Junior Kari Krueger is a standout Jersey Community High School athlete and has been a key member of the Panthers' girls basketball squad this season.

Krueger plays for Coach Ron Twitchell at Jersey.

Coach Twitchell said during his career has coached a lot of solid rebounders both on the boys' and girls' sides of play.

"One of my players who was a good rebounder eventually played for Rick Pitino at Louisville," he said. "I can honestly say Kari ranks up there with the best of them."

Kari said she would like to thank my parents, teammates, and coaches for her successes.

"My parents sacrifice a lot to be at every game and I can't thank them enough for their support. I would also like to thank my teammates and coaches for pushing and encouraging me this year.

"I have been playing basketball since second grade, and I've always been playing with my close friends, which is what makes it so fun."

Kari added that her high school career and involvement in sports have taught me how to prioritize and balance the lifestyle she lives.

"With a challenging school schedule, playing a sport all three seasons, and playing year-round softball, you really learn how to take responsibility and prioritize your goals," she said.

Kari is uncertain where she will attend college.

"I am interested in the medical field and intend to major in pre-med and move on to medical school in hopes to become a pediatric orthopedic surgeon," she said. "

"This semester I achieved above a 5.0 GPA, High Honor Roll, and December student of the month."

Kari is an outfield for the Panthers' softball team and an outside hitter/left-back in volleyball.

