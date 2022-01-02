ROXANA - Sophomore running back Evan Wells enjoyed a very successful football season for Roxana High School, carrying the ball 171 times for 998 yards and 15 touchdowns, also catching nine passes for 96 yards and another touchdown as the Shells went 2-7 during the 2021 campaign. Wells has transitioned into basketball and is also successful with his point contributions, rebounds and assists to the Shells squad.

Regardless of the sport, Wells has established himself as a hard worker who is always improving and will be ready to go to help Roxana in any way that he can.

For his efforts both on and off the field, Wells has been named the school's Midwest Members Credit Union male Athlete of the Month.

Wells, who played for head coach Wade DeVries this past fall and now coach Mark Briggs during the basketball season, feels that his hard work in both the classroom and the weight room were the key factors in helping him be selected for this honor.

Wells made these comments about the key to his success in both sports: "Working hard in the classroom and the weight room," Wells said, "willing to do anything it takes to get the job done and being there for all my teammates led to my success."

Wells thanked his family and his offensive linemen and his basketball team members for the success he has enjoyed.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I would like to thank my mom and dad for always providing me with the things in life to help me succeed," Wells said, "whether it's food, rides to practice, or just always being there for me. I'd also like to thank my brother for always giving me advice and pushing me since he has already been through the program. Last but not least, I need to thank my O-line for battling in the trenches game after game."

Wells has been playing football since elementary school and enjoys many of the game's aspects.

"I have been playing since fourth grade," Wells said, "and my favorite things are the physicality of the game and being out with my friends for the battle."

When he's away from schoolwork and the weight room, you can find Wells spending time with his girlfriend, playing video games with his friends, and occasionally, playing checkers in the school's cafeteria with teammate and linebacker James Herring. He's also a very good student, maintaining a perfect 4.0-grade point average, and he's also currently number one in his class.

Wells has solid stats for the Shells' basketball team, where he is currently averaging 6.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, along with having 31 assists, 18 steals, and two blocked shots, and is a sprinter on the track team. He's always been interested in working with things involving space and hopes to pursue a career in astronautical engineering.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: