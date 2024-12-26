CENTRALIA — The Alton Redbirds secured a decisive 61-37 victory over the Overton, Tennessee, Wolverines in the opening round of the 81st annual Centralia Holiday Tournament at Trout Arena on Thursday.

Alton faced an early challenge, trailing 9-2 at the end of the first quarter. However, the team rallied in the second quarter, with notable contributions from Semaj Stampley and Kobe Taylor, allowing them to take a 19-15 lead into halftime. Alex Macias played a pivotal role in the first half, recording four steals that helped shift the momentum in Alton's favor.

Following the break, the Redbirds intensified their efforts, extending their lead to 40-25 by the end of the third quarter. In the final period, Alton outscored Overton 21-12 to secure the win.

Stampley led Alton with 19 points, while Hassani Elliott, Ryan Howard, and Kobe Taylor each contributed 8 points. For the Wolverines, Freddy Ards Jr. was the top scorer with 14 points.

“Our team is experienced. We started out slow but put it together to get the win,” Alton coach Dylan Dudley said. “Macias is the heart and soul of our team. He had four steals, and we don’t win games without him.”

Stampley also had a strong defensive performance, finishing the game with six steals, while Macias added four.

With this victory, Alton advances to the second round of the tournament, where the Redbirds will face Evanston on Friday at 2:15 p.m.

