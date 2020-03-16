JERSEYVILLE - The Stadium Theater in Jerseyville announced today that due to the spread of the coronavirus, it will be closing theaters after today until later this week.

"We will reevaluate our position later this week," Stadium Theater said in a statement. "This situation is unprecedented and we thank you for your support in this decision to help our patrons and our employees stay healthy."

The Stadium Theater is located at 117 E. Pearl St., Jerseyville.

