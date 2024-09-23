You're Beautiful With Brian Trust!

ALTON - On the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, guest Stacy Roach talked about trusting God through difficult times.

Roach understands the instinct to question God when you’re struggling. But she encourages people to trust in His decisions. It can be difficult to understand the reasons behind a challenging situation, but she believes that God always has a reason.

“Sometimes you question God, but there’s not really a reason to question Him. Sometimes you just got to keep thinking and praying and keep focusing on it,” she said. “Don’t ever question Him. Sometimes it’s not what you think it is with Him. Just keep praying, keep focusing, and just keep giving all praise to Him and talking to Him about what’s going on. He’ll make it all work out when it’s supposed to work out.”

Roach shared that she lost her grandmother a year ago, and it was a challenge for her family. She didn’t understand why God would let this happen.

“When my granny died, I questioned God a little bit about why,” she said. “But He didn’t betray me by taking her.”

She realized that God has a reason for everything, and this became apparent throughout the months following her grandmother’s passing. A few weeks after her grandmother died, Roach’s sister began her recovery journey after a lifetime of substance use. She is now one year sober.

Roach credits God, her grandmother and her sister with the hard work it took to make this happen. She is proud of her sister and thankful to God and her grandmother for looking out for their family.

“Without Him, we never would have made it this far,” Roach said. “Something my granny always instilled in us, you have to keep God first, you have to go to church, you have to pray for other people…The people she worried the most about, everybody’s perfectly in a better spot than they were before she passed. It’s just one of those things.”

Roach is also excited to share that she will be opening a bar with Brian Trust in the next few weeks. She has been working toward this goal for years, but she believes this is finally her time to make it happen. She expressed her gratitude for the people in her life who have helped her, including her four children.

“It’s really weird how everybody likes you when things are great, but when things are bad, it’s a very small circle that you can depend on,” she said. “That small circle is the same people showing up every weekend, showing up in the nighttime, showing up after going to work all day long on a 12-hour shift, coming in and helping us. So I’m forever grateful for everybody helping on this adventure, but there again, I couldn’t thank anybody more than the man upstairs and my granny.”

Ultimately, Roach encourages people to trust in God, go to church and show kindness to others. Though she has experienced some challenges in the past year, she is thankful for God’s guidance and the love of her grandmother, both of which have carried her through.

“You have to remember that small messages, kindness, that kind of stuff goes a long, long way,” Roach added. “Those things are important.”

Watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues, help is available. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for immediate support and resources.