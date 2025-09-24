BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening, Sept. 23, 2025, in the 1200 block of Bliss Drive in the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors.

At 8:04 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers from the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department responded to a stabbing call.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, they found an adult female suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.

Following the incident, the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department requested assistance from the St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons to take over the investigation. A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Authorities have not released further details and have stated that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

More like this: