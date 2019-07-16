JERSEYVILLE – Employees from Bayer in Jerseyville recommended St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank to receive a $10,000 grant from Bayer Fund. Funds from the grant will be used to improve, upgrade, and enhance the space of the facility that houses the food bank to make it more effective, safer, and easier to administer food and services to the clients who are helped through the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Jersey County.

“Residents of Jersey County contact the St. Vincent de Paul Society when they are in need of food or financial assistance by calling the number ( 618-556-0675). The past 15 years, the generous donations of supporters have enabled our food program to help nearly 5,200 people with over 2,300 bags of groceries, most of them non-perishables. With the Bayer Grant money two freezers and more shelving can be purchased to add frozen meats, fruits, vegetables, and other items to the food program. The grant money will allow a ramp and sidewalk to be built to facilitate the easiness and safety of food distribution. The grant money will also provide office supplies, phone minutes, a food cart, dolly, and electrical upgrades to the site ,” said Rozann Schepers, president of the Jersey County St. Vincent de Paul Society. “Our mission is to help those in need of nutrition, food, or financial assistance, embracing them in a network of charity, as the gospel compels us to.”

Jersey Township Food Bank previously received a Bayer Fund grant in 2018 which purchased a garage door, additional shelves, an air conditioner and freezers.

“It’s always a pleasure to be able to partner with organizations that play such an important role in the community. The St Vincent DePaul Food Bank is a wonderful example of this. Their dedication and selflessness to serving our community is truly amazing.” said Zach Martin, Site Lead at Jerseyville IL. “The Jerseyville Bayer site is honored to support St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank with this Bayer Fund grant.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in Food & Nutrition, STEM Education, and Community Development. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7 million through this program over the last five years.

Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

