EDWARDSVILLE - St. Peters True Value Rental has a grand re-opening of its new showroom at 804 Southwest Place, Edwardsville, set for Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5.

St. Peters True Value Rental has made some large changes to the business in Edwardsville and will celebrate its new showroom, its new Stihl Authorized Dealership and Service Center. A ribbon cutting will be the highlight at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

St. Peters has been in the Alton area for nearly 70 years and today occupies a location at 2502 State St. in Alton.

The St. Peters True Value Rental store in Edwardsville rents everything from lawn equipment, party supplies, tables, chairs, carpet cleaners, paint sprayers, hand and power tools, plumbing equipment, pumps and pressure washers to items for weddings and much more. Lawn equipment and power tools are particularly in demand this time of year.

Dan St. Peters, of the St. Peters group, said they are excited to have the store under the True Value name.

“This gives us an opportunity to essentially let everyone know we are associated with True Value,” Dan said. “By being a Stihl Authorized Dealership we will have a whole showroom all updated. Stihl is the No.1 brand in outdoor power equipment. With Stihl, when people walk in, they know what they are getting. The expectation level is so high, you don’t disappoint.”

Friday festivities include the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., then free lunch from Morales Taco Truck from 11:30-1:30 p.m., Stihl equipment demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and equipment vendor demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, as part of the festivities, people can fill a 20-pound propane bottle for $10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From 12-3 p.m. Saturday, there will be free snow cones and kids can play St. Peters True Value Rental’s fun party games.

Dan St. Peters said the Edwardsville market is growing and wide open for their kind of business.

“Our party rental and equipment rental businesses continue to grow,” Dan said. “If you are planning a project or party and we have something at the other store you need, you will get it fast.”

The secret to St. Peters’ business success in Alton and Edwardsville all these years has been simple - good customer service and always maintaining the family approach to business. Dan said many of the St. Peters employees have been with the company for a long period of time and they consider all their employees part of their extended family. Several St. Peters family members actually work in both of the businesses today.

“We have a great group of employees at both locations,” he said.

