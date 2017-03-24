TROY - The Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church and School annual community blood drive will be held Tuesday April 4, 2017 from 3 pm to 6:30 pm in the school gym located at 112 North Border St, Troy, IL. Please help us collect 20+ units to earn the Life$avings grant.

What: St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School Community Blood Drive

When: Tuesday, April 4, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Where: Gym, 112 N. Border Street, Troy, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact Kathy Brumm at (618) 667-6681 or visit BloodCenterImpact.org and

use code 10334 to locate the drive.

All presenting donors will receive a voucher for a shaker/water bottle.

Article continues after sponsor message

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form

available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate.

For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at 800.747.5401. Donors

who last gave blood on or before 6/29/16 are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

St. Paul’s Lutheran School has been providing Christian education to students in preschool through eighth grade in Troy for nearly 150 years. Students at St. Paul’s score, on average, 2.7 grade levels higher, participate in sports at an earlier age, and have music and art performance opportunities. Contact the school office at 618.667.6314 for more info.

Saint Paul’s Lutheran School admits students of any race, color, gender, religion, nationality and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, religion, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admission policies, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 90 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, MVRBC is the exclusive provider to Anderson Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, St. Anthony's Health Center, St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland.

More like this: