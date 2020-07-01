ALTON - The investigation into the fire last week at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Alton continues with the state marshal’s office.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said it will probably be about a month before the final report is prepared by the State Fire Marshal’s office. He said the Alton Fire Department report shows the cause of the fire is “undetermined at this time,” but is not considered “suspicious.”

Sweetman issued praise to all the firefighters who teamed to fight the fire and said everyone worked together great and gave us the best outcome. Sweetman said the outside agreements with other departments help tremendously in difficult fire situations like the one last week at St. Paul Episcopal Church.

Episcopal Parish of Alton issued a “huge thank you” to all the firefighters who came out and put themselves at risk during the intense fire situation last week.

“Your service is a true blessing,” the church said on its Facebook page.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

