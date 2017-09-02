EAST ALTON - St. Paul United Methodist Church is working to bring the community closer together with their vision of having a church that serves not just in their building but throughout the community.

One of the ways they are doing so is with their newly revamped services which will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

The new services at St. Paul will feature upbeat music and a relaxed atmosphere to promote community fellowship in all generations.

Lauren Cranmer, contemporary worship coordinator, said they're really trying to branch out and reach more people. One of the changes to their Sunday service is the introduction of the new music director.

"We going from an organ led service at that 10:30 spot to a praise band," she said. "We'll have a worship leader that plays guitar and we have bass guitar, drums, electric piano and it will be more of an uplifting service. More of the new age songs that people would hear on the radio."

St. Paul will also be hosting a family festival immediately following the new service on the 24th. The festival will be complete with bounce houses, music, face painting, yard games and food in the church yard and parking lot.

"It'll be a fun time for everyone," Cranmer said. "Not just families but for everyone to come out and enjoy and get to know each other."

Some more of the new changes coming to St. Paul will be the revamping of the 6-12 grade youth program which will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Sunday, Oct. 1. The youth group, KIND, will be teaching the importance of showing acts of kindness throughout the community.

"It's going to focus on creating positive relationships with others between themselves as well as being able to create positive relationships with the community," Cranmer said. "Quarterly we're going to go out into the community and we're going to complete some kind of community service project so we can show teach the youth that they can make a change in the community. It doesn't take big change, it can be a small act of kindness that can make a big difference in someone's life."

The new services will start on Sunday, Sept. 24, and KIND will start on Sunday, Oct. 1, at St. Paul United Methodist Church located at 10 N. Center St. in East Alton.

For more information visit the St. Paul Facebook page or call (618) 259-5210.

