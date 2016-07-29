HAMEL/WORDEN - St. Paul Lutheran School in Hamel/Worden is offering a pair of helpful camps for both drama and music beginning next week.

The drama camp runs Aug. 1 through 5. The students will be studying Shakespeare. There will be a performance at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, featuring “A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream.”

After the drama camp there will be a music camp from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12. Students will also give a recital at the end of that camp.

Kate Thoelke, a teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School, will be leading the camps and she said the drama camp will offer an opportunity for youngsters to perform in an adaptive play for young people, memorizing real lines.

“The students will have an understanding of the time period of the Shakespeare within the play,” she said. “They will also understand the value of taking a play and performing in front of people.”

Strings and choral music will be focused on in the music camp with discussion on theory and it will allow students to work on note reading and congregate in small ensembles.

“We have a strings teacher coming in, who is an outstanding musician and she does some masters classes at St. Paul. St. Paul has a vibrant music program.”

Thoelke said she will lead the rest of the music program, have appreciation talks about composers and allow the students to listen to pieces. "We are also planning some choral pieces for the final performance and we also do hand chimes within the school. We will incorporate that as well in the final performance and use the instruments to express ourselves.”

For more information, contact St. Paul Lutheran School at (618) 633-2202.

