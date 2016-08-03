Donors will receive free Gateway Grizzlies tickets and the chance to win a new Ford Fiesta and a $300 Gas Card

WHO: St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, Troy

WHAT: Community Blood Drive

WHEN: Wednesday, August 24, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm

WHERE: St. Paul's Gym, 112 N. Border Street, Troy, IL

Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church and School's Annual Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2016, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 pm, in the school gym, located at 112 North Border St, Troy, IL. To make an appointment, contact Kathy Brumm at (618) 667-6681, or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 10334 to locate the drive.

All presenting donors receive a pair of Gateway Grizzlies tickets plus drawing entry to win a new 2015 Ford Fiesta and a $300 Gas Card!

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at 800.747.5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 6/29/16 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ABOUT SAINT PAUL’S LUTHERAN SCHOOL:

St. Paul’s Lutheran School has been providing Christian education to students in preschool through eighth grade in Troy for nearly 150 years. Students at St. Paul’s score, on average, 2.7 grade levels higher, participate in sports at an earlier age, and have music and art performance opportunities. Learn more by contacting the school office at 618-667-6314.

ABOUT MVRBC:

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 90 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, MVRBC is the exclusive provider to Anderson Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, St. Anthony's Health Center, St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland.

For More Information, contact:

Ted Zimmerman

618-980-1612

Ted.M.Zimmerman@gmail.com

