ALTON - There will be a lot of St. Patrick’s Day in the air in Downtown Alton on Saturday, March 12, even though the official date of St. Pat’s Day is Thursday, March 17, 2022. The annual St. Pat’s Day Crawl in Alton is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

For many of the Downtown Alton bars and restaurants, this is a new Irish beginning after two years of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mary Morrison, one of the owners of Morrison’s Pub in Downtown Alton, said she can’t wait to open the doors for Saturday’s St. Pat’s Day Crawl.

“It is the biggest day of the year for us and it is a true Irish celebration,” Morrison said. “We are very happy to still be here after the COVID-19 Pandemic. One thing about the Irish, is we are used to struggling. I think this year is going to be a good year. We are all still here downtown and we encourage people to come out and enjoy our company!”

One of the day’s highlights will be a performance by the O’Faolain Academy of Irish Dance at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, along with a lot of other entertainment and specials at the various pubs and restaurants.

Participating bars and restaurants are:

Morrison’s Irish Pub

Bubby & Sissy’s

Catdaddy’s

Tony’s

Johnson’s Corner

Mac’s Lounge

Danny’s Lounge

Firehouse

State Street Market

Ragin Cajun

Scotty’s

Brown Bag Bistro

Bossanova

The Lodge Bar At Lovejoy

