HARDIN – The St. Norbert’s Christmas Home Tour is setting up to be larger than ever before. About to celebrate its fourth year, the home tour is a holiday event where ticket-holders are invited into local homes to experience each family’s unique holiday cheer.

Started by Danielle Hurley, the St. Norbert’s Home Tour has grown into a tradition she hopes will continue for many years.

Beginning in Hardin, the tour will take visitors to 10 area homes in Hardin, Kampsville, Mozier, and Batchtown. Among those stops will be the grand opening of the Hurley Dodge showroom at their new location in northern Hardin and the Candy Cane Lane light display on Franklin Hill Road in Batchtown. Having expanded since last year’s count of eight homes, the tour now has a growing list for the 2018 tour as well.

This year’s home tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $15 for anyone over the age of 2 years and may be purchased at Flowers by Glenda, the Bank of Calhoun, and the Village of Hardin, all in Hardin. Ticket sales have soared to as many as 200 in past years. Proceeds from the tour will benefit St. Norbert’s Catholic School in Hardin.

Tickets will be available until noon on the day of the event at Flowers by Glenda in Hardin. Visitors will be able to experience the beauty of Calhoun at their own pace in their own vehicles; maps are available when tickets are purchased.

