BRUSSELS - St. Mary’s School in Brussels is hosting the Second Annual New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance on Dec. 31 at Brussels American Legion. Dinner will be a ribeye, made by the chef of the former Point Pleasant, or chicken parmesan, choice of potato, vegetable, salad and dessert.

The activities throughout the night include games, attendance prizes, party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Live band: Backwoods Burden will be playing from 9-1. Tickets can be purchased for dine-in or carry out.

Tickets are available at Bank of Kampsville-Brussels, Bank of Calhoun-Brussels, Brussels Red & White, or by calling St. Mary’s School at 618-883-2124.

