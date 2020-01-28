Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Young Catholics from St. Mary's in Alton and Father McGivney Catholic High School students showed strong participation in the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 24.

Andrew Hansen, director of communications for the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, said the young Catholics were part of a group of more than 400 people from the diocese who joined hundreds of people across the country for the March for Life.

Pictured, young Catholics hold up their pro-life banner and participate in the March.

