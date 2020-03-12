ALTON - Melanie Marshall and Kaydence Everett were the co-winners of the contest for the sixth-grade girls' volleyball team at St. Mary’s School in Alton for the 2020 Volleyball Rules and Concepts the Chargers Need To Know.

Sarah Hart, Marian Elmendorf, and Kennedy Eveans were the co-winners of the contest for the seventh-grade.

The members of each team competed in the annual rules contest and those who achieved the highest grades received a plaque in recognition of the award. The purpose of the contest is for the players to improve their knowledge of volleyball. Although they train hard to learn their skills, they are never done becoming more knowledgeable players.

The other team members who gave it their best for the sixth-grade are Annie Rea, Elizabeth Callahan, Josie Strack, Laci Fischer, Liv Certa, Mackenzie Cochran, Maddie Waters, Monica Klockenkemper, Olivia Prediger, and Sharon Dugas. They are coached by Chrissy Certa, Chris Marshall, and Phil Hamilton.

The seventh-grade team members are Abi Davis, Alyssa Coles, Ellie Williams, Grace Schwegel, Hannah Henesey, Maya Stephan, and Randi Tomlinson. They are coached by Haylie Elmendorf, and Phil Hamilton.

Chris Erwin is the Athletic Director.

