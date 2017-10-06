ALTON - St. Mary’s 10th annual Oktoberfest is underway until 11 p.m. tonight.

“The Glendale Riders will be playing here this evening, we’ll have food, our wine tent is open, our beer tent is open and we’ll be having a lot of fun out here tonight,” Public Relations Coordinator Carolyn Simansky said.

Things really get underway Saturday, October 7, tomorrow at 1 p.m. and go until 11 p.m.

“At 1 p.m. it kicks off tomorrow with our keg tapping right here in the beer tent,” Simansky said. “That keg will be free until it’s dry. It’s like a keg tapping ceremony that they have in Munich. Then we’ll have all of our kids games and inflatables.”

St. Mary’s Oktoberfest continues all weekend starting again Sunday at noon and going until 10 p.m.

For a more information and full scheduled of the weekend's events visit St.MarysOktoberfest.com.

