St. Mary's Girls Capture Third Conference Title Of School Year, Several To State, Other Area Athletes Also Shine In Conference
St. Mary's Girls Advance Several To SIJHAA State
The St. Mary’s girls track team competed in the Regional meet at Belleville Althoff on Saturday, April 29 with the the following girls qualifying for the state finals at DuQuoin May 13: Mia Lopez: Shot Put (1st) Alex Stephan: 4x2 (1st), Hurdles (2nd), 800 (2nd), 4x4 (2nd) Morgan Rister: 4x2 (1st), 4x4 (2nd) Izzi Hough: 4x2 (1st), 4x4 (2nd) Katherine Fitzgerald: 4x2 (1st) Lilly Hannigan: 4x4 (2nd).
Other IESA Area Qualifiers - Class 1A
Colby Goetten of Jersey St. Francis Holy Ghost qualified in the seventh-grade pole vault, Chloe McAdams, advanced in the seventh-grade shot put, Katera Ulery of Carrollton advanced in the eighth-grade shot put, and Chloe McAdams advanced in the seventh-grade girls discus throw with Hadley Lake of Carrollton.
Brookelyn Eilerman of Carrollton St. John and Ulery of Carrollton also advanced in the eighth-grade discus, while Jace Steinkuehler of Carrollton advanced in the boys discus with Landon Grafford of Carrollton St. John.
Neely Goetten of Jerseyville St. Francis Holy Ghost advanced in the eighth-grade long jump and the 100-meter hurdles.
Carrollton St. John advanced in the 4 x 100 eighth-grade relay.
