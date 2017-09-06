EDWARDSVILLE - St. Mary's Catholic Church is getting ready to start off the season with their annual Fall Fest this weekend from 5 p.m to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 8, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

One thing that makes the event a little bit more special this year is that church is celebrating their 175th anniversary, so they are aiming to make it a Fall Fest to remember.

"There's games for the kids, inflatables, we have a zip line this year and the bags tournament on Saturday," Chairman Joel Noronha said.

In addition to being the largest fund raiser for St. Mary's, Noronha said it's a great way to get know members of the community as well as build bonds.

"It's a community thing," he said. "There's fellowship and you meet new friends during the event. We get a new person joining in every time. The school year starts and there are new students. This way the new students and new families can meet."

As someone who isn't from around the immediate area Noronha said Fall Fest has been an excellent way him to meet new friends at the church as well as in the community.

"I've been coming to Fall Fest for 12 years now," he said. "That's how I've met a lot of people in the parish and made friends too."

In addition to food, games and family fun this year's Fall Fest will include performances from Matt Taul, Mellow D, The Excelerators and the St. Mary's School Band.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit St. Mary's website or call (618) 656-4857.

