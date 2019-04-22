ALTON - Several St. Mary's Middle School in Alton students participated and turned in some top-notch performances in the recent Annual Speech Meet at St. John Neumann's Catholic School in Maryville with 10 Catholic Schools.

St. Mary's had four duets and one monologue. All of St. Mary's students either received a first- or second-place ribbon. First-place winners: Eli Waters, Tucker Gehrig, Alex Siatos, Morgan Hornsey and Shelby Ketterer. Second-place winners were: Lawson Bell, Chris Horn, Makaila Irby and Alyssa Abromovich.

