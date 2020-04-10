ALTON - St. Mary's Catholic School in Alton today announced individual award winners for the girls volleyball squads.

Kennedy Eveans and Alyssa Coles were the winners of the Co-Best Team Player Award for the seventh-grade girls volleyball team from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton.

Melanie Marshall and Kaydence Everett were the winners of the award for the sixth grade.

Each player was selected by her team mates for the player who best exemplifies team spirit, and team above self. The awards go to the players that are always positive, root for their team, and really have the backs of their teammates.

"This year’s volleyball season was cut short when schools were closed in March," Coach Phil Hamilton said. "In lieu of a group picture and in compliance with the stay at home order, the players took their pictures separately. Great job ladies!"

St. Mary’s had an excellent season with its eighth-grade going 9-0 in the Southern League for the first time in school history. The players really had high hopes for the conference tournament which had to be postponed.

The seventh and sixth grades also had great seasons and showed marked improvement.

"All players are keeping their fingers crossed for the upcoming Summer Volleyball League 2020 scheduled to start in June," Hamilton said. "The league is open to all local schools, boys and girls, from fourth through eighth grades, including those entering ninth grade. The motto of the league is 'Keep Swingin’! It is designed to keep skills up during the off season while players cross-train in their other sports, and to emphasize volleyball as recreation. Players from different schools are mixed up onto teams. Many of those players may someday be playing together in high school. Younger players benefit by playing with the older players, and the older players get a chance to work with the younger players."

The summer league is in its fourth season.

