ALTON - Hanna Marshall, Emma Lenhardt, and Anna Stirton were the co-winners recently of the 2019 Volleyball Rules and Concepts the 8th Grade Chargers Need To Know Contest at St. Mary's Catholic School.

The St. Mary's School team members also competed in the annual rules contest and the three who achieved the highest grades received the award.

The other team members who gave it their best are Aela Scruggs, Ava Bartosiak, Caroline Rea, Catherine Rea, Elizabeth Phipps, Hayley Williams, Huddy McCowan, Katie Yungling, Kelsy Wittman, Kylie Murray, Lily Thaxton, Maddie Cooke, Rachel Rummerfield, Sammy Hentrich, and Sophia Aery. High school helpers included Kayla Wittman, Peyton Zigrang, Emma Yost, and Sydney Ehrman. The St. Mary's girls are coached by Kevin Murray, Chris Marshall, Rich McCowan, and Phil Hamilton. Chris Erwin is the St. Mary's athletic director.

The Chargers are having a great season playing in the Southern Conference, and the Catholic Athletic League.

