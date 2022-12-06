St. Mary's Catholic Church Starts Forty Hours Devotion
Submitted by St. Mary's Catholic Church
December 6, 2022 2:00 PM December 6, 2022 5:29 PM
ALTON - St. Mary's Catholic Church issued a reminder that its Forty Hours Devotion begins at 1 a.m. Wednesday with Holy Mass. From 6 p.m. to approximately 6 a.m. they will use only one entrance - the Fourth Street Side Entrance (with the automatic door).
The emergency number for the adoration periods is: 617-851-5636.
Call this number if there is any difficulty or missing scheduled adorer...