St. Mary's Catholic Church Starts Forty Hours Devotion Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - St. Mary's Catholic Church issued a reminder that its Forty Hours Devotion begins at 1 a.m. Wednesday with Holy Mass. From 6 p.m. to approximately 6 a.m. they will use only one entrance - the Fourth Street Side Entrance (with the automatic door). Article continues after sponsor message The emergency number for the adoration periods is: 617-851-5636. Call this number if there is any difficulty or missing scheduled adorer... Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending