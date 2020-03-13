ALTON - St. Mary's Catholic Parish today issued a release in regard to the coronavirus.

Springfield Bishop Thomas John Paprocki is recommending the following measures in church.

These measures are based on the fact that there are no (0) confirmed or even unconfirmed cases of infection with the coronavirus COVID-19 in Madison County and throughout our diocese. We are monitoring these official agencies:

Madison County Health Department: https://www.co.madison.il.us/ departments/health/index.php (Madison County is monitoring the situation here in conjunction with our neighboring counties in Missouri to take appropriate action)

Illinois Department of Public Health: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/ topics-services/diseases-and- conditions/diseases-a-z-list/ coronavirus, which is now operating a hotline

US CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index. html

"First of all, it is ok to stay home and miss a Sunday Mass if you are sick," Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV and the pastoral staff of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. "In that case, you should 'do the best that you can' to keep the day holy, possibly by watching a Mass on TV or an online streaming source, or praying with the scriptures of the day and making a Spiritual Communion.

Cathedral in St. Louis:

http://cathedralstl.org/ parish/about-us/homebound- mass-schedule/

National Shrine in Washington DC http://www.catholictv.org/ masses/national-shrine-mass

Article continues after sponsor message

EWTN at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays.

"You should know that the church is being cleaned and disinfected more often, and that we will observe the following practices during Mass for the time being:

"People should not hold hands while praying the 'Our Father' at Mass.

"The Sign of Peace should be exchanged without any physical contact, for example, by turning to those who are nearest and saying, 'Peace be with you,' with a bow of the head towards them."

Regarding the distribution and reception of Holy Communion:

"For the time being, we will continue not distributing the chalice of the Precious Blood at Masses," Paulin said.

"Those who wish to receive Communion on the tongue should stand still and stick out their tongue and the minister will place the host on the tongue carefully, without coming into contact.

"Likewise, those who receive in the hand should make sure that the hands are open flat so that the host may be placed in the hand without making contact.

"Meetings, classes, gatherings, and events may continue as scheduled for now, at the discretion of local leadership and with careful application of the CDC guidelines noted above. We will also take the governor's recommended 250-person limit into consideration."

Paulin closed by saying: "Further, and with the essential mission and ministry of the Church in mind, the Diocese is calling for the faithful to devote the remaining Lenten Friday fasts for the special intention of healing for those affected by the Coronavirus."

More like this: