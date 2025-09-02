ALTON – A woman from St. Louis is the latest to be charged with forgery at Schwegel’s Market in Alton.

Jasmine E. Allred, 33, of St. Louis, was charged on Aug. 27, 2025 with one count of forgery, a Class 3 felony.

On Nov. 21, 2024, Allred allegedly presented a fraudulent check to employees of Schwegel’s Market. The check, purported to have been made out by Ross Dress For Less on Nov. 12, 2024, was made out to Allred in the amount of $702.24.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Allred, who was granted pretrial release from custody. This marks the fifth case of forgery at Schwegel’s Market so far this year.

29-year-old Antwayne O. Bradley, another St. Louis resident, was charged on April 25, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of forgery for reportedly presenting a fraudulent $527.71 check to Schwegel’s Market employees. Three other individuals were charged in separate but similar cases filed in March of 2025 for offenses reportedly committed in December of 2024.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

