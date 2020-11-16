ST. LOUIS - Two new holiday meal events are available at St. Louis Union Station this season -- Pancakes With Santa and Lunch Under the Lights.

PANCAKES WITH SANTA

Enjoy a delicious breakfast and meet Santa Claus at a new family event at St. Louis Union Station this holiday season.

On select Saturdays and Sundays in December, families can reserve a special Pancakes with Santa meal in the Grand Hall.

Pancakes topped with strawberries and fun whipped cream Santa faces are served with milk for the kids or coffee for the grownups.

Seatings are available at 9, 9:45, 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. on December 5 & 6, 12 & 13, and 19 & 20, 2020. Tables are available in groups of four or six. Tickets are $20.

Santa will visit with every child during the event with social distancing in mind and parents are invited to take pictures at special holiday backdrops.

Tables will be placed at appropriate distances and only one group will be seated at a table. Masks are required per City of St. Louis Health Department requirements.

Tickets are available at:

https://www.stlthepolarexpressride.com/pancakes-with-santa

LUNCH UNDER THE LIGHTS

For the first time during the holidays, an ala cart lunch will be served in the beautifully decorated Grand Hall at St. Louis Union Station while the Station's award-winning light shows play on the barrel-vaulted ceiling.

Opened in 1894, the Grand Hall was the original waiting room for the biggest and busiest train terminal in the nation. Restored to its original Victorian glory, the architectural gem is the centerpiece of the Union Station family entertainment destination and the lobby of the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton. The light shows feature music with images that dance across the ornate ceiling of the Grand Hall.

Lunch is served on Saturdays & Sundays starting November 28 and running through December 20 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Reservations are strongly encouraged for seatings of 4 or 6 at the popular times of 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at this link:

https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/Lunch%20Under%20the%20Lights#/

HOLIDAY EVENTS AT ST. LOUIS UNION STATION

Believe! THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Experience comes to St. Louis Union Station for 2020 with some changes to allow for appropriate social distancing.

Beautifully decorated trains will remain stationary under the Union Station train shed for a walk-through event. Guests will interact with the THE POLAR EXPRESS™ characters and Santa Claus in whimsically decorated tents and on the Station's Purina Performance Plaza.

Believe! THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Experience is the magical story of a boy's search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children's book and hit film.

The event begins November 20 and continues through December 30, 2020.

Guests can stay at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel and save 20 percent on their Believe! THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Experience tickets when they purchase a hotel package at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton. The hotel package includes tickets to Believe! THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Experience and deluxe accommodations or an exclusive holiday-decorated suite with turn-down service for the complete seasonal experience. Book a hotel stay here: https://www.stlthepolarexpressride.com/hotel-packages

After beginning their journey, guests will feel the approach of a mysterious train and see the Conductor inviting them to board THE POLAR EXPRESS™. Set to the motion picture soundtrack, non-moving train tours will transport passengers into the magic of the beloved holiday classic.

During the experience, hot chocolate and cookies will be served by dancing and singing chefs and guests will read along with the children's book,The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his elves will visit with children and give them the first gift of Christmas, a silver bell.

Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of nine per St. Louis City Health Department guidelines.

Timed tickets will be available from 1 to 9 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with the last ticket sold at 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, the event will be open from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 8 p.m. Timed tickets will allow for appropriate attendance sizes and social distancing during the event. Ticket prices range from $27 to $45.

More information about dates, fares and event times is available by calling 314-942-6942, or by visiting www.STLPolarExpressRide.com.

Families are encouraged to wear their holiday pajamas for the experience.

THE ST. LOUIS WHEEL & MORE

Admission to Believe! THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Experience can be combined with tickets to ride the St. Louis Wheel or to explore the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The 200-foot-tall observation wheel will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for views of the glittering downtown holiday lights. Additional activities on site include the St. Louis Aquarium, open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and during holiday breaks. The St. Louis Carousel, an 18-hole mini-golf course at the Wheel plaza and the St. Louis Ropes Course and A-Maze-Ing Discoveries Mirror Maze inside Union Station also are open during the event.

St. Louis Union Station will continue its popular holiday fire and light show set to Christmas music on the train shed lake during the season. THE POLAR EXPRESS™ movie will be shown every night during the season.

Guests can get a head start on their holiday shopping at The Winter Market, which offers a holiday shopping experience inside the event space. Carnival games, strolling entertainers and holiday lights add to the festive atmosphere.

