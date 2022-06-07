COLLINSVILLE – Flooding and other problems associated with a failing and undersized storm sewer system will soon be a thing of the past for residents of the St. Louis Road area as improvements are planned for June. The work planned for the area will include the replacement of existing storm sewer with a larger line and appurtenances.

“The storm sewer system along St. Louis Road was installed over 50 years ago and is at the end of its useful life. Since it was installed storm sewer design has changed, so the pipe sizes will be increased to meet the more modern design standards,” Collinsville City Engineer Troy Turner said.

The project is a part of a larger initiative adopted by the City of Collinsville in 2019, the St. Louis Road and Collinsville Road Great Streets Initiative Plan, with the goal of revitalizing the corridor, with upgrades to the traffic infrastructure to accommodate pedestrian and cyclist traffic. When the St. Louis Road and Collinsville Road Great Streets Initiative was approved it was known that these underground infrastructure improvements would have to be made.

Work will be completed in two phases with the first phase be the replacement of existing storm sewer from Courtland Place to Maple Street, along St. Louis Road, then redirecting down Maple to South Combs before discharging into a natural drainage way.

Work on the first phase is expected to start this June and consists of 1,670 feet of 12 to 30-inch sewer line and appurtenances.

Construction is expected take 4 months with an estimated cost of the project being $750,000. The second phase includes replacing the existing storm sewer along St. Louis Road starting just northeast of Maple Street, going northeast along St. Louis Road and then east down Cedar Street then discharging into the same existing natural drainage way.

