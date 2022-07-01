St. Louis Restaurateurs Open Cleaver & Cocktail, Featuring Area’s First Front-Of-House Dry-Aging Room.

ST. LOUIS, MO – With decades of culinary expertise between them, Marc and Amy Del Pietro and Brian and Lea Doherty are announcing the grand opening of their newest eatery, Cleaver & Cocktail. Occupying a 4,774 square foot space at the Blacksmith Grove development at 13360 Clayton Road, Cleaver & Cocktail is the third restaurant for the Del Pietros and Dohertys. Having already opened the successful eateries 58hundred and The Block, these restauranteurs will continue to expand upon what they do best, curating a farm-fresh menu with both vegetarian and meat-forward meals.

Chefs Marc and Brian pride themselves on their dedication to sourcing from local farmers. Their reliance on local produce means they can curate seasonal menus that will have guests wondering what new concepts these chefs will come up with next. Said menus will consist of various meat, fish, and vegetarian options, including a selection of high-quality steaks, dry-aged in-house, and in view of guests as they enter the building. A glass wall behind the hostess stand will give visitors a window into the dry-aging process, as the racks of meat create a visual statement.

“We will dry age the meats in a room with precise temperature control and forced humidity to start the growth of good bacteria—bacteria you would find in blue cheese, brie, etc.—so you’ll taste the richness of those foods in our meat,” says Marc Del Pietro. “The process will also change the characteristics of the enzymes in the meat, making it more tender. The difference between wet and dry-aged meat is like the difference between grape juice and wine. Grape juice can be refreshing, but wine is more complex.”

Visitors of Cleaver & Cocktail will benefit from the luxuries of the Town & Country area, including access to the nearby Katy Trail, an on-property lake, a massive patio, ample parking, a lakefront gazebo, and plenty of outdoor walking and seating. The owners envision using the indoor and outdoor space for various events in the future, such as farmers’ markets, wedding receptions, and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We want people to feel comfortable there,” says Amy Del Pietro. “It will be a welcoming place. We want it to be a huge part of the neighborhood—that’s super important to us. If you want to bring your kids, bring your kids. If you want to meet a girlfriend there for happy hour, you should feel comfortable, whether you’re dressed up in your Sunday best or coming from a workout. It will be open to everybody.”

Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty will run back-of-house operations at Cleaver & Cocktail.



About Cleaver & Cocktail

Owned by Marc and Amy Del Pietro and Brian and Lea Doherty, Cleaver & Cocktail is a vegetarian and meat-forward eatery designed for a variety of guests. Chefs Marc and Brian source all their produce locally to ensure their guests receive high-quality meals.

For more information about Cleaver & Cocktail, please visit their website at https://cleaverandcocktail.com/.

More like this: