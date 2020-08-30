ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Police officer who was in critical condition into Sunday has died the St. Louis Metropolitan Police announced Sunday evening. The officer had emergency surgery Saturday night.

The officer - Tamarris L. Bohannon - was on the St. Louis Police force for three-plus years. He was shot in the head on Saturday when he responded to a call near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.

The call to St. Louis Police came in at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and was in the 3700 block of Hartford Street. Officers assisted Bohannon after he had been shot and another officer was shot in the leg, but will survive and has been released from an area hospital.

St. Louis Police have a suspect in custody in the shooting. The couple who owned the house the suspect forced his way into were forced out at gunpoint and was uninjured

Bohannon leaves a wife and three children: two sons and a daughter. Each child is under the age of 10 and BackStoppers will be assisting the children.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

