Officer BohannonST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Police officer who was in critical condition into Sunday has died the St. Louis Metropolitan Police announced Sunday evening. The officer had emergency surgery Saturday night.

The officer - Tamarris L. Bohannon - was on the St. Louis Police force for three-plus years. He was shot in the head on Saturday when he responded to a call near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The call to St. Louis Police came in at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and was in the 3700 block of Hartford Street. Officers assisted Bohannon after he had been shot and another officer was shot in the leg, but will survive and has been released from an area hospital.

St. Louis Police have a suspect in custody in the shooting. The couple who owned the house the suspect forced his way into were forced out at gunpoint and was uninjured

Bohannon leaves a wife and three children: two sons and a daughter. Each child is under the age of 10 and BackStoppers will be assisting the children.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

St. Louis Man Charged With First Degree Murder in Road Rage Shooting
Jul 10, 2025
Fairview Heights Officers Muennich, Raimundi, Share Recovery Journeys With City Board
6 days ago
Fund Launched For Injured Officers: Community Rallies Around Fairview Heights Police After Shooting
May 20, 2025
Erica Harriss Requests Moment Of Silence For Weekend Tragedy Victims At State Senate Session
May 21, 2025
Critical Incident Briefing Video For St. Louis County Officer-Involved Shooting Is Released
6 days ago

 