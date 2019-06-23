St. Louis Police Officer is Shot and Killed Sunday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - A North County Police officer was shot inside Clay’s Food Market in the 6200 block Page Avenue at 4:40 p.m. Sunday. St. Louis County Police Officials said Officer Mike Langsdorf, 40, was investigating a bad check complaint at the store when he was shot. EMS quickly transported him to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis where he died. It appears he was shot by a suspect who was attempting to cash the bad check. The suspect and the weapon have both been recovered, police said. Langsdorf had 17 years of police experience and had been with the North County Police Cooperative for three months. Article continues after sponsor message St. Louis Police Officials said Langsdorf leaves behind a fiance, two children and his parents. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday to release more information on the fatal shooting. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending