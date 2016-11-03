SPRINGFIELD, IL (11/03/2016)(readMedia)-- Pvt. Mark A. Clatto, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Oct. 31 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Clatto enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman, and will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois, until he conducts his initial entry training.

Clatto will attend basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia, this fall. Upon completion of his training, he will be assigned to Company D, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Clatto is a 2012 graduate of Afton High School, in St. Louis, and he plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. By enlisting, he will be eligible to receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant and is eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Clatto's fiancé, Katie Shrum-Oehlecker, of Grantie City, Illinois, and his family said they are proud of his decision to enlist. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Clatto and welcomes him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

