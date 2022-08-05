ST. LOUIS - Today, Municipal Courts Administrative Judge Newton McCoy signed a dismissal order for more than 24,000 older, low-level cases at the municipal court. The cancellation, which happens annually, allows the Municipal Courts to turn their focus to more serious crimes while freeing up cases from the records of St. Louisans, which can impede employment, housing, and more. The cases pre-date July 1, 2018. Municipal offenses like DWI’s, DUIs, leaving the scene, and dumping in unlicensed areas are ineligible for dismissal.

“This annual dismissal helps the court do its job more efficiently in the months ahead,” said Administrative City Court Judge Newton McCoy. “City Court is also pleased to support our public safety mission by offering our Warrant Reset Day program for the fifth consecutive year.”

The dismissal comes as St. Louis announces its fifth consecutive Warrant Reset Days, a proactive initiative designed to reduce the backlog of 160,000 outstanding bench warrants at the municipal court. The program allows individuals to come in without fear of arrest and set a new court date or handle their charges on the spot. This year’s event will take place Friday, August 26th at 1520 Market Street, 8:30 am - 5 pm, with the City’s Department of Personnel on-site as well to help connect residents to open city positions with a Second Chance Job Fair as well as free background checks. Last year, 3,155 warrants in municipal court were reset.

“The city’s annual warrant reset days help remove barriers to housing and employment for St. Louis residents,” said CJCC Executive Director Nicolle Barton. “This is an important opportunity for St. Louisans with outstanding low-level warrants to re-engage with the justice process.”

Outstanding warrants for nonviolent offenses create barriers for individuals that inhibit their ability to take advantage of opportunities, get jobs and participate in everyday life.

Hundreds of low-level felony and misdemeanor warrants are up for consideration for reset by the Circuit Court, and all Municipal Court warrants are eligible. Individuals can check if they have a municipal warrant on the Municipal Courts’ webpage.

