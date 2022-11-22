St. Louis Metropolitan Police Probe Call About School Shooting, But Appears To Be "False Alarm"
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police investigated a Tuesday morning call about a possible shooting at St. Mary’s High School in south St. Louis, but it appears to be a false alarm.
The school is located in the 4700 block of South Grand Avenue and is a Catholic, all-boys high school.
There was a heavy police presence at St. Mary’s as officers investigated.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a call came into a non-emergency line of a possible shooting at the school, not St. Mary's School.
“We have no indication at this time to believe any incident occurred,” St. Louis Metropolitan Police said.
