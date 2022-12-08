ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad.

"A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.

"City agencies have already taken steps to reform past practices and increase transparency in development work to help prevent abuse in the future. LRA halted sales for the remainder of the year while it addressed its internal procedures, and SLDC is creating a development scorecard for incentives to make this process clear to the public.

"We have more work to do. In electing President Megan Green, St. Louisans have emphasized the need to break from the past, which includes reforming our development incentive process to make it more community-driven, transparent, and free of conflicts of interest. I look forward to working with her, the full board, and Comptroller Green to restore trust and integrity to city government."

Reed, former president of the St. Louis City Board of Aldermen, has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme. In addition to prison time, Reed will pay $18,500 in fines and serve three years of probation.

Reed is one of three former St. Louis aldermen facing prison time for their roles in the bribery and pay-to-play case. A federal judge sentenced ex-aldermen Collins-Muhammad and Boyd to 45 and 36 months in prison, respectively.

Boyd, one of three former St. Louis City Board of Aldermen members indicted in a bribery scheme, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Collins-Muhammad, one of three former St. Louis City Board of Aldermen members indicted in a bribery scheme, has been sentenced to less than four years in federal prison.

