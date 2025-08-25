ST. LOUIS – Today, Mayor Cara Spencer announced she is appointing Nate Hayward as the City’s new commissioner of corrections.

Hayward comes from a role as deputy director of security in the St. Louis County Justice Services. He brings 32 years of correctional experience, starting as a correctional officer and working his way up to eventually overseeing the daily operations of the St. Louis County Justice Center and being responsible for the safety and health of detainees.

Hayward fills the position left vacant on Aug. 15 by Doug Burris, who served the City of St. Louis as interim commissioner of corrections since January, beginning serious efforts to improve conditions at the CJC. Hayward and Burris previously worked together at the St. Louis County Justice Center when Burris was the director of justice services there.

“Making the CJC a place where detainees are safe and can begin working toward a better future as contributing members of society is a top priority for me, and I know Nate Hayward shares that commitment,” said Mayor Spencer. “I would like to thank Doug Burris for the great work he has done and recognize former Mayor Tishaura O. Jones for the excellent choice to bring him on board.”

Hayward will assume his new position Sept. 16, 2025.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Mayor Spencer, Director Dace and all the staff members who played a role in my selection as commissioner. I am truly honored and humbled by the trust and confidence you’ve placed in me. This opportunity marks a new chapter, and I am committed to leading with integrity, transparency and a deep respect for both staff and residents,” said Hayward. “I understand the importance of this role and the challenges that come with it, and I am ready to work collaboratively to enhance safety, accountability and rehabilitative efforts within the Justice Center. I look forward to meeting all the staff members and residents, listening and learning from each of you and building a culture of respect, professionalism and progress.”

