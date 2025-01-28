St. Louis Mayor Jones Issues Statement in Response to Governor Kehoe’s State of the State Address Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Today, Governor Mike Kehoe gave his State of the State address to the Missouri State Legislature. In the speech, the Governor took aim at the City of St. Louis, emphasizing his passion for taking away local control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD), despite the continued decline in crime in the City under the leadership of Mayor Jones and Chief Robert Tracy, and against the will of the overwhelming majority of Missourians, who voted for local control in 2012 by a 28 point margin. Mayor Jones issued the following statement in response: “Taking away local control of SLMPD will not make the City of St. Louis safer, will not help increase our population, and will not help to grow the revenue of our City, which is the economic engine for our state,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “This attempt at state takeover is pure politics, driven by elected officials who do not live in our City and the special interests that funded their campaigns.” Further context: In 2024, St. Louis saw the fewest homicides since 2013.

Mayor Jones recently released her "State of Public Safety 2025" report, highlighting the all-hands-on-deck approach that has led to the lowest number of homicides in the City of St. Louis since 2013, a 15% reduction in all crime, and a clearance rate far outpacing the national average.

Mayor Jones and Chief Robert Tracy testified against state takeover in Jefferson City last week.

None of the sponsors of state takeover legislation live in the City of St. Louis.

The sponsors have resorted to blatant lies in order to make their case.

In a statewide referendum, Missouri voters gave back control of the SLMPD to St. Louis citizens in 2012 when they approved Proposition A by 63.9% to 36.1%.

State control of the St. Louis police is rooted in pro-slavery and treasonous ideology dating back to the eve of the Civil War.