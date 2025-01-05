ST. LOUIS - St. Louis City Hall will be closed for in-person business on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, due to inclement weather, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The decision comes as the city experiences significant snowfall and icy conditions, prompting concerns for public safety. In her statement, Mayor Jones expressed gratitude for the efforts of city workers who are addressing the adverse weather conditions.

"I appreciate the hard work of our streets staff, first responders - Police, Fire and EMS - CEMA, and others who are keeping our residents safe at this time," she said.

The closure of City Hall aims to ensure the safety of both employees and residents during the ongoing winter storm.

Other tips by Mayor Jones:

City crews continue to plow and treat our streets, and most major thoroughfares are passable. After a 10-hour shift change, crews are back out doing the work to keep our streets safe.

Residents should STAY HOME if possible and follow City social accounts and sign up for Notify STL to stay as up to date as possible.

Due to the closure of St. Louis Public Libraries today, new warming centers are being stood up in the City, and those needing shelter and/or a warming center should call 2-1-1 for the most up-to-date information or go to 211helps.org. The DHS outreach team is doing outreach to help connect those who need it with shelter beds and warming centers as well.

Thank you, and stay safe!

