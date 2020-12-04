OLIVETTE Mo. - A suspect was charged Friday in the Interstate 170 shooting that left a woman dead.

Calvin Pittman, 30, was charged with the murder of Kristen Whitted. Pittman was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. He is in custody.

Major Case Squad investigators said Pittman, 30, of the 400 block of Hentschel Place in St. Louis, was exchanging gunfire with somebody in another vehicle while speeding on the highway.

Investigators said it stemmed from a road rage incident. The two vehicles involved in the shooting did not know each other. Whitted was caught in the crossfire of the two vehicles.

Police are looking for the other vehicle in the shooting all police can go on is it's a white or silver car.

Whitted’s family said during the press conference they wanted to thank law enforcement and the citizens of St. Louis for catching one of the suspects quickly.

