ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, September 26, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Ramon Lapid, 45 years of age, of the 9500 block of Abaco Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for one count of Murder Second Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Lapid was arrested on October 4, 2022. A mugshot of Lapid is shown. Lapid is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On September 23, 2022, Defendant and Co-Defendant, acting together, went to the Victim’s home with the intent to steal a green leafy substance from the occupants. During the commission of this crime, the victim was shot several times in the chest and is deceased.

The co-defendant remains at large.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8

